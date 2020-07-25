Paddack (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out four in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Fantasy managers couldn't ask for much better than Paddack's sparkling first start of the season. The 24-year-old posted a 3.33 ERA and a 9.8 K/9 ratio in 140.2 innings as a rookie last year. Paddack will look to build on his positive start to 2020 when he takes the mound in San Francisco on Wednesday.
