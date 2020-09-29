Paddack will start Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old previously wasn't guaranteed to be included on the roster since it's only a three-game series, but he'll end up starting the postseason opener with Dinelson Lamet (biceps) and Mike Clevinger (elbow) banged up. Paddack had his share of troubles this season with a 4.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 59 innings, and he surrendered five runs on three homers during his final regular-season start last week.