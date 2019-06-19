Padres' Chris Paddack: Starting Saturday for Padres
Paddack will be recalled from High-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday at Pittsburgh, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Paddack was sent to High-A on June 12 with the Friars looking to manage his innings, and he'll make his return Saturday after spending the minimum 10 days in the minors. The 23-year-old has a 3.15 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB through 65.2 innings this season, but he struggled over his final three starts before being sent down with 13 runs allowed (12 earned) over 14.1 innings.
