Paddack (3-3) allowed two unearned runs on five hits and a walk across six innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning the win over Colorado.

Paddack was dominant through five scoreless innings Sunday, racking up six strikeouts and allowing just two hits. He allowed two runs in the sixth after an error by Eric Hosmer with two outs. Fortunately for Paddack, his season ERA dropped to 4.43 because the runs were unearned. He'll take the mound in Oakland on Friday.