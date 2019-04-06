Paddack gave up one run (none earned) over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out four.

Paddack was nicked for a run in the second inning on a Kolten Wong sacrifice fly, but was lifted after walking two consecutive batters in the fourth after 89 pitches. The 23-year-old had difficulty finding the plate, and will need to improve his 11:5 K:BB in order to go deeper into games. His next opportunity is currently scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.