Paddack (9-7) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out seven through six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Paddack was electric, generating 20 swinging strikes as he cruised through six innings in the quality start. Paddack continues to limit baserunners, posting a 1.00 WHIP through 25 starts, which currently ranks him in the top five rookie pitchers since 1947. The 23-year-old has a 2-2 record with a 4.02 ERA and a 34:6 K:BB in his last six outings. Paddack is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Brewers at Miller Park.