Padres' Chris Paddack: Strikes out six in no-decision
Paddack did not factor into the decision versus the Giants on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.
On a positive note, Paddack allowed less than four earned runs for the first time in his last three starts and extended his streak of walking one batter or less to 10 consecutive games. On the other hand, he failed to make it past the fifth inning for the fourth time in five starts and saw his ERA reach its high point of the season at 3.15. While Paddack has maintained a strong strikeout rate, his 5.76 ERA over the rough five-game stretch is a far cry from his early-season dominance. His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Colorado.
