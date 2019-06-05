Paddack (4-4) suffered the loss against Philadelphia on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings. He did not walk a batter but allowed eight hits while striking out four.

The rookie was hit hard for the third time in a four-start stretch that has seen his ERA rise from 1.55 to 2.97. The primary culprit has been the long ball; after allowing only two home runs in his first seven starts, he has now served up seven during the four-game rough patch, including two in Tuesday's loss. It bears mentioning that Paddack's last two appearances have come after he was scratched from a start May 29 with neck stiffness, though Paddack has yet to mention any lingering soreness. He'll look to get back on track when he faces the Nationals on Sunday in his next scheduled start.