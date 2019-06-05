Padres' Chris Paddack: Struggles again in loss
Paddack (4-4) suffered the loss against Philadelphia on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings. He did not walk a batter but allowed eight hits while striking out four.
The rookie was hit hard for the third time in a four-start stretch that has seen his ERA rise from 1.55 to 2.97. The primary culprit has been the long ball; after allowing only two home runs in his first seven starts, he has now served up seven during the four-game rough patch, including two in Tuesday's loss. It bears mentioning that Paddack's last two appearances have come after he was scratched from a start May 29 with neck stiffness, though Paddack has yet to mention any lingering soreness. He'll look to get back on track when he faces the Nationals on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Yields three homers•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Bounces back with another gem•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Next start set for Monday•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Has worst outing of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...