Paddack allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings in Saturday's win over the Rangers. He did not factor in the decision.

After a rough spring, Paddack has struggled in his first two starts. He hasn't been able to go further than four innings yet, despite facing a weak Rangers' lineup Saturday. The 25-year-old has been streaky since 2019 when he had a 3.33 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 140.2 innings. Paddack will get a good chance to get back on track against a bad Pirates' offense on Thursday.