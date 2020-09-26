Paddack (4-5) allowed five runs on eight hits (three home runs) and one walk while striking out three across 3.2 innings Friday as he took the loss to the Giants.

Paddack gave up a solo home run to Brandon Crawford in the second inning but it was in the fourth where he really fell apart. The 24-year-old allowed a solo home run and a double to kick off the inning before inducing back-to-back groundouts. The Giants then put up three more runs with two outs as Joey Bart singled home Evan Longoria and then Mike Yastrzemski sent a towering shot into the water to put his team up 5-1. It's been an up and down year for Paddack who will head into the postseason with a 4.73 ERA and a 58:12 K:BB across 59 innings.