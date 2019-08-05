Paddack allowed six runs in four innings against the Dodgers on Sunday but did not factor into the decision. He gave up six hits and walked one batter while striking out six.

The talented rookie fell behind 3-0 on a pair of second-inning home runs and exited after the Dodgers scored thrice more in the fourth. The six earned runs were the most Paddack has allowed thus far in his career, and the rough outing snapped a sterling seven-game stretch in which he notched three wins while posting a 2.50 ERA. The 23-year-old is next scheduled for a home matchup against Colorado on Saturday.