Paddack (2-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings versus the Diamondbacks.

Paddack was in the midst of a fine outing until the sixth inning, where solo shots from Starling Marte and Stephen Vogt ended his appearance. The Padres couldn't cover the damage, and Paddack took his first loss in four starts. The right-hander has a 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 22.2 innings this season. He'll try to get back in the win column on the road Thursday versus the Dodgers.