Padres' Chris Paddack: Takes loss despite quality start
Paddack (0-1) took the loss against the Reds on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one as the Padres fell 4-1.
Paddack tossed a quality start, but his teammates could only muster up a single run of support and he eventually was tagged with the loss. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is still off to a great start, as he's sporting a 2.25 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a solid 21:7 K:BB over 20 innings, while holding opponents to a .134 average. The right-hander will take the mound next at home against the Mariners on Wednesday.
