Paddack will require workload management throughout the season, with the starter targeting 130 to 150 innings, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Paddack threw 90 minor-league innings last season, his first after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Padres elected to start him on the big-league roster despite limited experience in the upper minors in order to avoid wasting his innings this season, and he's rewarded the team so far, recording an excellent 1.91 ERA in six starts. The innings target was given by the pitcher himself, as the Padres haven't specifically laid out their plan for the young hurler. So far, the plan has seemed to involve a pitch count (he's yet to throw 90 pitches) and a temporary six-man rotation, but changes could come down the stretch, especially if the Padres appear to be in line for a playoff berth.