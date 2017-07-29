Padres' Chris Paddack: Throwing bullpen sessions
Paddack (elbow) is throwing bullpen sessions and could be ready for 2018 spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery last July, but remains one of the top prospects in the Padres' organization despite missing all of the 2017 season. The 21-year-old righty will continue building back his velocity heading into the offseason with the hopes of getting back to minor-league action next year.
