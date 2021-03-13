Paddack has allowed only one run across seven innings through three Cactus League starts, yielding five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Paddack had a down season in 2020 and has slid down near the back end of the rotation with the offseason acquisitions of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. However, Paddack remains an important part of the Padres' rotation and appears to be back on his game this spring. He could be a value pick in fantasy drafts if he's able to approach the numbers he posted during his magical 2019 rookie campaign.