Padres' Chris Paddack: Throws batting practice Thursday
Paddack (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session this spring, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2016. He's yet to return to the mound in a live game, but the right-hander was able to throw a couple bullpen sessions last summer before the end of the 2017 campaign. He should be good to go for the start of this season for one of the Padres' minor-league affiliates.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...