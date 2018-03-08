Paddack (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session this spring, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2016. He's yet to return to the mound in a live game, but the right-hander was able to throw a couple bullpen sessions last summer before the end of the 2017 campaign. He should be good to go for the start of this season for one of the Padres' minor-league affiliates.