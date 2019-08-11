Paddack did not factor into the decision against Colorado on Saturday, pitching six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Paddack was unable to contain All-Star Nolan Arenado, who drove in a pair of runs with a solo homer and a single, but was otherwise in control, allowing only six total baserunners. The quality start was a nice turnaround for the rookie right-hander after he gave up six runs in four innings against the Dodgers in his previous outing. Paddack now sports a 3.26 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 20 starts and will next head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies on Friday.