Padres' Chris Paddack: Unchallenged in Double-A debut
Paddack gave up one run while ceding one hit and a walk over six innings for Double-A San Antonio on Saturday. He struck out five and came away with the win in his Texas League debut.
Beyond yielding a solo home run in the second inning, Paddack was unfazed with the upgrade in competition from what he faced at High-A Lake Elsinore, at least for one start. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Paddack doesn't possess high-end velocity, but he makes up for it with a fastball that features deceptive movement and is commanded impeccably. The 22-year-old righty has already amassed 88 strikeouts while issuing only five walks across 58.1 innings this season.
