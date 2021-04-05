Paddack (0-1) picked up the loss Saturday against Arizona, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings of work while striking out three and walking three.

Paddack's ERA slipped from 3.33 in 2019 to 4.73 last season, and he didn't do anything in his first start of the year to indicate he was back to his rookie form. The Diamondbacks got on him right away, with David Peralta hitting a two-run triple in the top of the first inning. They added another run two innings later following an error by Fernando Tatis Jr. Paddack's next outing should come Saturday against the Rangers.