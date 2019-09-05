Paddack held the Diamondbacks scoreless with eight strikeouts across 5.1 innings but did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss. He allowed four hits and walked two.

The 23-year-old rookie turned in a solid performance against the scorching hot Diamondbacks, blanking his opponent for the fourth time this year. All of Paddack's hits allowed were singles, two of which went back-to-back to leadoff the fifth inning. The right-hander left during a scoreless game and unfortunately didn't get much run support. Paddack owns a 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and team-leading 137:29 K:BB this season, which he'll look to defend during a Tuesday showdown with the Cubs.