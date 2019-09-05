Padres' Chris Paddack: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Paddack held the Diamondbacks scoreless with eight strikeouts across 5.1 innings but did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss. He allowed four hits and walked two.
The 23-year-old rookie turned in a solid performance against the scorching hot Diamondbacks, blanking his opponent for the fourth time this year. All of Paddack's hits allowed were singles, two of which went back-to-back to leadoff the fifth inning. The right-hander left during a scoreless game and unfortunately didn't get much run support. Paddack owns a 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and team-leading 137:29 K:BB this season, which he'll look to defend during a Tuesday showdown with the Cubs.
