According to Padres manager Jayce Tingler, Paddack will "absolutely" be on the roster for the upcoming wild-card series, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There had been some doubt about Paddack's inclusion on the roster given the brevity of the three-game series and the right-hander's disappointing performance this season. However, the uncertain availability of starters Mike Clevinger (elbow) and Dinelson Lamet (biceps) could force Paddack into a larger role than previously anticipated. If he isn't needed in a starting role, Paddack could also come out of the bullpen, though he has yet to do so in any of his 38 major-league starts.