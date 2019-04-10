Paddack had his start bumped from Thursday to Friday against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres want to provide Paddack with an additional day of rest, so Pedro Avila will be called up from Double-A Amarillo for the spot start. Paddack has 11 strikeouts and has allowed only one run on three hits across 8.2 innings during his first two starts.

