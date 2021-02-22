Paddack has been focusing on the mechanics of his delivery in an attempt to improve his fastball command, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After a strong rookie campaign in 2019, Paddack struggled with a 4.73 ERA in 2020 due largely to a four-seamer that opponents combined to hit .308 against. By contrast, hitters batted only .187 against Paddack's changeup, so improving his fastball command could be the key to a return to form for the 25-year-old. The right-hander is also working on his curveball and cutter, which he threw only 10.8 percent of the time combined last season. Paddack should open the campaign in the Padres' rotation, but he'll likely need to show more effectiveness than he did last season to remain in that role given the number of available starting options lined up behind him.