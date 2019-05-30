Paddack (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

After skipping his last start because of a neck ailment, Paddack struggled in a tough matchup at Yankees Stadium. He tossed up three homers, and even though all of them were of the solo variety, that was enough to suffer the loss. However, Paddack came into the afternoon having allowed just four homers all year, and since he doesn't have to face the Yankees again, there's little reason to be concerned about the long ball with the 23-year-old. Despite the loss, Paddack is 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, .170 batting average against and 62 strikeouts in 56.1 innings this year. He will face the Phillies at home in his next start.