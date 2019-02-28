Padres' Chris Rowley: Links up with Padres
Rowley agreed to a minor-league deal with the Padres on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if the deal includes an invitation to big-league camp. Rowley spent the majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level, posting a combined 3.34 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 24 starts (142.2 innings). He's struggled in a pair of brief major-league stints over the past two seasons, compiling a 7.91 ERA in 19.1 innings (three starts, five relief appearances).
