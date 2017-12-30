Padres' Chris Young: Minor-league deal with Padres
Young signed a minor-league deal with the Padres that includes an invitation to spring training, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Like Tyson Ross, who is also returning to San Diego, Young will get a chance to make the big-league rotation this spring. The Padres are looking for innings while they carefully monitor how much their young pitchers throw in a non-competitive season. The 38-year-old righty has logged MLB earned run averages over 6.00 in each of the last two seasons.
