Padres' Christian Friedrich: Likely shut down for season
The Padres aren't expected Friedrich (elbow) to pitch again this season after the left-hander suffered a setback during his rehab start Aug. 5 with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "[Friedrich] just can't get over the hump," Padres manager Andy Green said Monday. "I would assume at this point in time [a potential return] doesn't look good. I've said that before and we took another shot at it. It's increasingly unlikely he pitches for us this season. He just couldn't pitch pain-free. It's doubtful he throws for us."
Friedrich was scheduled to meet with doctors Monday to decide if arthroscopic surgery was necessary for the elbow, which he wasn't able to extend on sliders during the rehab start in the California League. The 30-year-old has been felled by a number of injuries since spring training, when a strained elbow and lat injury forced him to the 10-day disabled list entering the regular season. He was later shifted to the 60-day DL and began a rehab assignment June 8, making four starts before being shut down with ongoing discomfort. After restating the rehab process a month later, it didn't take long for Friedrich to succumb to another setback. Friedrich is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason and will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal while he attempts to return from injury.
