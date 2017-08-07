Friedrich (elbow) is scheduled to see a doctor Monday after suffering a setback in his latest rehab start, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This is another tough break for Friedrich, who only recently resumed his rehab assignment after being shut down for most of July due to recurring elbow soreness. The 30-year-old said he wasn't pain free during his most recent outing for High-A Lake Elsinore, though more should be known about the severity of his setback following Monday's examination.