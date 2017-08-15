Play

Friedrich will undergo an elbow scope in the coming days, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Friedrich suffered a setback in his rehab on Aug. 5 and will be forced to undergo elbow surgery to correct the issue. He'll be out for the remainder of the 2017 season, but the Padres expect him to be ready to return to action next spring.

