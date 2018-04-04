Padres' Christian Villanueva: Belts three homers Tuesday
Villanueva went 3-for-3 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Padres. He was also reached base on a hit by pitch.
As a 26-year-old rookie who wasn't a well-regarded prospect and has just 14 career MLB games on his ledger, Villanueva becomes one of the more anonymous players in the sport's history to blast three home runs in a game. The power isn't completely unexpected from Villanueva -- he swatted four long balls and a double in 32 plate appearances as a September callup with the Padres in 2017 -- but his underwhelming track record in the upper minors prior to last season should prompt fantasy players to temper expectations for the 27-year-old. In any event, Tuesday's stellar showing should at least earn Villanueva an uptick in starts at third base in the games to come, making him an immediate pickup in NL-only formats where available.
