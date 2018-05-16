Padres' Christian Villanueva: Blast two-run homer Tuesday
Villanueva was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Colorado.
The home run and multi-hit outing were welcome sights for Villanueva, who was 2-for-41 with 15 strikeouts in May prior to Tuesday. The 26-year-old now has a .238/.316/.525 slash line in 122 at-bats, and hopefully Tuesday's performance will be the catalyst sparking a return to his early-season form.
