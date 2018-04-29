Villanueva went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Mets.

His two-run shot in the first inning off Jason Vargas got things rolling for the Padres in the rout. Villanueva hasn't missed a beat since sitting for three games earlier in the week with a minor hamstring issue, and he now sports an improbable .348/.438/.768 slash line to go along with eight homers and 18 RBI in 21 games.