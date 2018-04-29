Padres' Christian Villanueva: Blasts eighth homer Saturday
Villanueva went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Mets.
His two-run shot in the first inning off Jason Vargas got things rolling for the Padres in the rout. Villanueva hasn't missed a beat since sitting for three games earlier in the week with a minor hamstring issue, and he now sports an improbable .348/.438/.768 slash line to go along with eight homers and 18 RBI in 21 games.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Out until Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Drives in two vs. Arizona•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: In Friday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...