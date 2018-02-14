Padres' Christian Villanueva: Competing for Opening Day roster spot
Villanueva is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot heading into spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
At this point, Villanueva seems to be on the outside of the active roster looking in, but he could force the issue if he hits like he did last year. At Triple-A El Paso, he produced an .897 OPS thanks to 50 extra-base hits. He then impressed with a .344 batting average and four home runs during a 12-game stint in San Diego. He is one of the few right-handed hitters vying for a reserve infield spot, but it seems like Carlos Asuaje and Cory Spangenberg have a leg up on him at the moment.
