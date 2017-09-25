Villanueva went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Colorado.

Villanueva continues to flash his power since joining the majors Sept. 18, homering three times in as many starts over the Padres' last five games. Sunday's long ball was notable as it came in a start against a right-hander after the rookie appeared to be on the short side of a platoon with Cory Spangenberg at third base. Manager Andy Green shuffled the lineup -- as he has regularly since rosters expanded this month -- and was able to fit both players' bats on the lineup card. It would behoove the Padres to get a good look at Villanueva in the final week of the season, and fantasy owners in need of some pop should follow suit.