Padres' Christian Villanueva: Continues power surge
Villanueva went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Colorado.
Villanueva continues to flash his power since joining the majors Sept. 18, homering three times in as many starts over the Padres' last five games. Sunday's long ball was notable as it came in a start against a right-hander after the rookie appeared to be on the short side of a platoon with Cory Spangenberg at third base. Manager Andy Green shuffled the lineup -- as he has regularly since rosters expanded this month -- and was able to fit both players' bats on the lineup card. It would behoove the Padres to get a good look at Villanueva in the final week of the season, and fantasy owners in need of some pop should follow suit.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers again Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits first career homer•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Contract selected Monday•
-
Christian Villanueva: Non-tendered by Cubs•
-
Cubs' Christian Villanueva: Activated from DL•
-
Cubs' Christian Villanueva: Transferred to 60-day DL Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...