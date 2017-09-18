Padres' Christian Villanueva: Contract selected Monday
Villanueva had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Monday. He is starting at third base and batting sixth against the Diamondbacks.
Villanueva, who was non-tendered by the Cubs in the offseason before joining the Padres on a minor-league deal, will get his first taste of the majors after compiling a respectable .296/.369/.528 line with 20 homers in 109 games for the Chihuahuas. With Jose Pirela (finger) and Jabari Blash (undisclosed) both dealing with injuries, it wouldn't be surprising for Villanueva to see a few more starts down the stretch as the Padres get a look at him against big-league pitching.
