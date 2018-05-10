Padres' Christian Villanueva: Day off Thursday
Villanueva is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Thursday.
Villanueva will head to the bench after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the past two games. In his place, Chase Headley will start at third base and bat fifth in the order.
