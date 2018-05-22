Padres' Christian Villanueva: Day off Tuesday
Villanueva is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals
After suffering a 10-game hitless streak, Villanueva has seven hits in his last six games. He'll sit in favor of Cory Spangenberg on Tuesday.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers for second consecutive game•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sits again Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Blast two-run homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Day off Thursday•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...