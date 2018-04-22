Padres' Christian Villanueva: Drives in two vs. Arizona
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored Sunday in the loss to the Diamondbacks.
Villanueva recorded two hits Sunday to push his hitting streak to nine straight games. He's slashing an impressive .355/.444/.774 to go with seven home runs and 16 RBI. It's highly unlikely that he'll continue to hit at this pace, but he's been red hot at the plate so far this season. The 26-year-old third baseman figures to see a surplus of at-bats in the heart of San Diego's order moving forward.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: In Friday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Continues power surge•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers on Saturday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...