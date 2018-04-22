Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored Sunday in the loss to the Diamondbacks.

Villanueva recorded two hits Sunday to push his hitting streak to nine straight games. He's slashing an impressive .355/.444/.774 to go with seven home runs and 16 RBI. It's highly unlikely that he'll continue to hit at this pace, but he's been red hot at the plate so far this season. The 26-year-old third baseman figures to see a surplus of at-bats in the heart of San Diego's order moving forward.