Villanueva got another start at third Thursday, batting fifth and going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in a loss to the Rockies.

Villanueva's impressive three-homer game on Tuesday earned him consecutive starts at the hot corner at expense of Chase Headley. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he was unable to recapture that magic, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts over in those two starts. This serves as a reminder of the youngster's downside at the plate after he slugged seven homers in his first 40 major-league plate appearances. It is unclear if Villanueva as completely surpassed his veteran counterpart on the depth chart, but the recent playing time trends could make him a target for cheap power so long as he continues to see regular at-bats.