Padres' Christian Villanueva: Exits with injury
Villanueva left Sunday's matchup against the Reds with an apparent injury after fouling a ball off his left ankle, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Villanueva fouled a ball off the same spot in Saturday's tilt, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. It's unclear if the injury is serious, but more news on his status should become available in the near future. Cory Spangenberg came in at third base to replace Villanueva.
