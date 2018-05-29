Padres' Christian Villanueva: Gets breather Tuesday
Villanueva is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Villanueva has two homers over the past five games, but he's hitting just .200 with a .238 on-base percentage over that stretch. He'll give way to Cory Spangenberg at the hot corner in this one.
