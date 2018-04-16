Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Villanueva had cooled off a bit following his three home run game two weeks ago, but he's heating up again now to the tune of a 5-for-8 (with four walks), two homer, five RBI stretch over the last three games. The 26-year-old still only has 25 games of major league experience under his belt, but he's now hitting .293 and will keep getting chances to be a solid run producer hitting firmly in the middle of the lineup.