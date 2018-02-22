According to manager Andy Green, Villanueva "is in good position to make [the] big-league club right now," Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Green added, ""He did really well for us last year. We're excited about what he brings. He's out of options right now. He's a guy who we want to do everything we possibly can to have here. The best thing about him for me is the way he took to the challenges this off season. He reported in really good shape. He worked incredibly hard. I think we're excited about where he is physically. Villanueva can flat swing the bat. He has a chance to play. How much he plays is dictated by how well he plays." Long story short, it seems like Villanueva's past performance has him on a path to San Diego. Despite this, his fantasy impact is likely limited given the acquisitions of Eric Hosmer and Chase Headley at the two positions Villanueva plays. This likely creates a roster crunch that could leave either Carlos Asuaje or Cory Spangenberg without a spot in the majors, although things will likely become sorted out later this spring.