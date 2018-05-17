Padres' Christian Villanueva: Heads to bench Thursday
Villanueva is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.
Villanueva broke out of his 2-for-41 slump with a two-run homer Tuesday, but he'll head to the bench Thursday with right-hander Chad Kuhl getting the ball for the Pirates. In his place, Cory Spangenberg will start at third base and hit sixth.
