Villanueva is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.

Villanueva broke out of his 2-for-41 slump with a two-run homer Tuesday, but he'll head to the bench Thursday with right-hander Chad Kuhl getting the ball for the Pirates. In his place, Cory Spangenberg will start at third base and hit sixth.

