Villanueva went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in Thursday's 8-3 win for San Diego over the Marlins.

Villanueva continues to flash impressive power in his first sustained time at the big-league level, as the 26-year-old has now clubbed 15 homers in 166 at-bats this season following this first-inning blast off Miami's Wei-Yin Chen. If there's an issue with his profile so far, it's that his ballistic .358/.414/.943 slash line against left-handed pitching this season craters to .176/.252/.352 when he's facing right-handers - a big enough disparity to where he's arguably best deployed exclusively in matchups where he's going up against southpaws.