Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits 16th homer Wednesday
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
The home run didn't do much to change the outcome of the game, as the Padres were already trailing 12-1 in the ninth inning at the time, but it was still good for his first homer in June and his 16th on the year. The 27-year-old has cooled down considerably -- hitting just .167 in June and .228 overall -- and is seeing somewhat more frequent days off as a result. He's still a potent home run threat when he is the lineup, as his 16 long balls are good for a tie for second in the National League.
