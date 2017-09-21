Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits first career homer
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with his first major-league home run in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The 26-year-old rookie appears to be platooning with Cory Spangenberg at the hot corner, starting two of the three games since his callup, both against southpaws. Villanueva slashed a healthy .296/.369/.528 in 108 games with Triple-A El Paso this season, so there is some power potential to be had if he plays his way into a larger role.
