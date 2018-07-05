Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits two-run homer
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Athletics.
The homer, Villanueva's 17th of the year, opened the scoring in the second inning off Sean Manaea. That home run total is solid, but the third baseman hasn't been getting on base very often, leading to an unremarkable .231/.292/.487 slash line.
