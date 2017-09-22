Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers again Thursday
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.
Villanueva followed his first-career homer Wednesday with an encore performance Thursday. The 26-year-old has started three of the Padres' last four games -- all against southpaws, but he could begin receiving starts against righties following his strong major-league debut. He's worth a flyer for power in deeper formats in the event he can carve out an everyday role.
