Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Villanueva followed his first-career homer Wednesday with an encore performance Thursday. The 26-year-old has started three of the Padres' last four games -- all against southpaws, but he could begin receiving starts against righties following his strong major-league debut. He's worth a flyer for power in deeper formats in the event he can carve out an everyday role.